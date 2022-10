Not Available

Manakanakku is a Tamil language film starring Vijayakanth, Sarath Babu, Rajesh, Ambika and Radha in the lead roles. Kamal Hassan comeos as a film director in which Vijayakanth works as the cinematographer. this was the only film where both the sisters did not engage dubbing artists. This was the only film where Kamal Hassan and Vijayakanth worked together till date.