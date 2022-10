Not Available

Manal Naharam is a 2015 Tamil language Indian feature film written and produced by M.I.Vasanthkumar and directed by Oru Thalai Ragam Shankar starring Prajin Padmanabhan, Gautham Krishna, Thanishka, Varuna Shetty, VK, Jaise Jose, Jijesh Menon and Shankar himself.