Sairam(Mohanlal), an assistant manager in a supermarket treads on an unethical path for a promotion, leading to dire consequences. Gayatri (Gautami) a thrifty housewife manages her middle class household. Mahitha's(Raina Rao) friend, a street child goes missing and she goes out of her way to find him. Abhiram (Viswant), the bright student falls in love with Aira (Anisha Ambrose) and pursues her. Four stories seemingly unrelated are all bound by one string called family.