This movie showcases a planned get-together of five youngsters as friends after some time since they parted their ways post college graduation. They presumed that union to bring innumerable memories of their past after each of them are already settled in their respective professions. To celebrate such floodgates of memories as friends and to turn a reunion into a more exciting one, they lead to the dense forests of the Western Ghats. They are excited that such a unique get-together would unwind their kinds of pasts college friends. Their trip is aimed at many angles. They preferred going to KaradiGuhe (Bear cave) instead to share the old memories through juxtaposing friendship, love, pranks and even hatred besides discussing each other's future plans as well.