Manasichi Choodu is a comedy entertainer directed by Rudraraju Suresh Varma. This film mainly deals with youth unemployment. Ravi Teja, Raasi & Vadde Naveen cast the main leads while the supporting cast has Suhasini, Ali & Ganesh Babu. Naveen loves Raasi from his childhood but they go their seperate ways to pursue higher studies. When Naveen makes his feelings known to Raasi, she accepts him and tells him that her father will let Naveen marry her only if he's settled with a good job and is in a position to take care of her. So, Naveen focuses all his time and energy in getting a job. Meanwhile, Raasi's father, unaware of his daughter's choice, plans to get her married to Srihari but when he learns that Raasi is in love with Naveen, he calls off the wedding. Insulted, Srihari kidnaps Raasi and holds her hostage. How Naveen and Raasi unite and how all their friends find jobs for themselves and all the consequences that follow forms the rest of the story.