Manassinakkare

Kochu Thresia, is a rich widow, who craves to 'live' life, but is alienated by her children who are caught in the rat race for making money. At this juncture, she meets the young, down-to-earth Reji (Jayaram) in whom she finds a companion. Reji eagerly fulfils all her wishes. From savouring the mouth-watering 'but forbidden' beef to riding on the elephant, they enjoy all the moments spent together. They even get arrested by the police for gambling. Meanwhile, in his efforts to control his alcoholic father Chacko (Innocent), from causing public nuisance, Reji takes over the fatherly role.