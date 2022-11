Not Available

Manasukkul Mathappu (English: Fireworks In My Heart) is a 1988 Tamil drama film starring Prabhu Ganesan, Saranya Ponvannan and Sarath Babu. The story is very loosely based on the English novel "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest". It is a remake of the blockbuster 1986 Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film "Thalavattam", which was directed by Priyadarshan.