Not Available

Four struggling young men - Dileep (Dileep), Sabu (Nadirsha), Balan (Harisree Asokan) & Appu (Indrans) - who were big fans of movie actress Khushboo (Khushboo) finally get a chance to meet & befriend her when she moves into the mansion next door & through her, Dileep also gets a chance to star in a movie.