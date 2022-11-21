Not Available

Manathil Uruthi Vendum is a 1987 Indian Tamil language Drama film directed by K. Balachander starring Suhasini, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, Ramesh Aravind, Sridhar, Vivek, Lalithakumari and Yamuna. Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj, and Vijayakanth make guest appearances. This is the story of Nandini, a nurse, played brilliantly by Suhasini. She is the sole bread winner of her huge family who faces many hurdles in her life including a divorce, loss of a brother, an eloped sister, a failed second romance and an organ donation. She handles them with dignity and wins the hearts of one and all including her suspicious ex-husband when she donates him her kidney. S. P. Balasubrahmanyam plays the role of a dedicated Doctor, who inspires Nandini to take the ultimate decision in life to continue serving her patients.