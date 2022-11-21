Manathodu Mazhaikalam

Not Available

Siva (Shaam) and Sathya (Nithyadas) are collegemates. She is a good friend of Siva. She is always with him, both in his happy and sad moments. When he is in a tight corner, Sathya with the help of her father, helps Siva to come out it unscathed. Their friendship continues even after their college days. The parents of Siva and Sathya mistake their friendship as an affair. In the course of time, Siva marries Sruthy (Samiksha) and Sathya marries Karthik (Jaya Surya). Sruthy soon becomes pregnant but dies of complications in childbirth. Siva is left to raise his son on his own. Many years pass, and Siva's son begins to treat him badly, leaving Siva destitute. At the same time, Karthik informs Siva that Sathya is in her death bed due to heart problems. In due course of time, Sathya dies. The film ends as Karthik and Siva, both widowers, walk together vowing to remain good friends for the remainder of their lives.