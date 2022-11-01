Not Available

Manay Po tells the story of Luz, a small time jeweler who dreams of making it big so as to provide a better life for her family. Her life revolves around her brood of three, namely, Oscar, Orson and Orwell and her live-in boyfriend Gerry. With the help of her good friend and maid Maritess, Luz was able to raise her children normally despite the absence of a husband. In spite of her children's questionable sexualities, their family paints a picture of a happy family - a home filled with laughter and unconditional love.