Manbaby Cries Because People Are Leaving His Discord Chat

Not Available

Set one year after the events of the heart wrenching first film, Aaron Carroll returns for another round. This time around, instead of not being added to the chat, the people in his own chat have had enough of his oppression and have decided to rise up against him and leave his own server. Watch as Aaron Carroll attempts to overcome this huge obstacle, while also learning more about how to better himself. This emotionally gut punching film will surely leave you at the end of your bed as you are blown away by Aaron Carrolls breathtaking performance.