Relive all the action from an incredible season. After losing their Premier League crown in 2012/13, Manchester City were more determined than ever to win back the title in 2013/14. With new manager Manuel Pellegrini in charge, the message was clear score goals, play beautiful football and bring silverware back to the Etihad. The Blues did all that and much more with over150 goals scored in all competitions plus the double success of the Premier League and Capital One Cup triumphs.