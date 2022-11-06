Manchester City: Champions: Official Film 2011/2012

Not Available

No Hollywood scriptwriter could have dreamt up the ending to a breathless title chase as City pipped arch rivals United to the Premier League crown. Forty-four years of hurt were finally swept away in a dramatic finale against Queens Park Rangers as Roberto Mancini's never-say-die battlers won their last six games to overturn an eight point deficit. Now you get the chance to re-live one of the most historic and topsy-turvy seasons in the Blues' proud history. It was a champion campaign which made the football world sit up and take notice. Watch again the Premier League double over United, the Champions League debut, marvel at goal-scoring sensation Sergio Aguero's amazing first season and tick off the records as they tumbled to Mancini's men. The goals and the glory, the despair and the delirium it is all in this special end of season DVD crammed full of exclusives and extras to keep the most ardent fan entranced.