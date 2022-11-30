Manchester United: For the Glory

Not Available

Winners of 20 Premier League Titles, 3 UEFA Champions Leagues and 12 FA Cups, Manchester United are one of the most award winning Football Teams in the sport. With over 650 million fans world wide, they are also one of the biggest brands in the industry with a truly recognisable image. Witness the full story, as we look throughout the eras focusing on the turning points, the best players and their greatest historic achievements. This...is Manchester United and their campaign...for the glory.