Manchester United - Official Review 1996/97 - Champions Again!

Not Available

Another long season ends with Manchester United having fought for the very highest honours. With the two domestic cups out of the way, they could concentrate on the Premiership and the Champions' League. The Champions' League campaign faltered at the semi-final stage despite some fine performances, but Premiership form went from strength to strength while their nearest rivals began to get the jitters. Alex Ferguson saw the golden apple of a fourth title in five years as within his grasp, and his team clinched the prize with games to spare.