Manchester United Season Review 2007-2008

Not since ‘99 have Manchester United fans witnessed a season like this one. Entertaining as no other team can, the Reds produced some stunning, sublime football, scoring goals for fun to secure their 17th League title on a tension-filled final day at Wigan, before travelling to Moscow for a night of the highest drama imaginable to complete an incredible double. In a nail-biting, hearts in mouths finale, with United just one penalty kick away from defeat, their prayers were answered. Just one more slip was needed for Fergie’s brave warriors to take advantage and capture the European Cup for a third time and fittingly, almost as destiny decreed, 50 years on from when the English pioneers of European football suffered the terrible tragedy of Munich.