Manchester United - The Champions League Final and The Road To Moscow 2008

"The newly crowned Champions of England are the new Champions of Europe, 2008 is another Manchester United vintage year. Wembley, Barcelona, Moscow, Manchester United three times European Champions". Extra time, injury time, penalties. Whenever United win the biggest prize of all, it’s always a dramatic, intense affair. At well past midnight in Moscow, the big hands of Edwin van der Sar pushed away Nicolas Anelka’s penalty and the Reds were once again crowned the Kings of Europe. And how the Red Army roared as Ryan and Rio raised the giant trophy aloft again. "It’s double top for the red arrows, too good for Chelsea…and the rest in the quest to become European champions".