Mandarin Peel is a haiku. Through a lens of memory and dreams, two girls explore their friendship and the joy of a juicy mandarin in the dry Australian landscape. An evocative montage, the film evokes tactile experiences and revels in the visceral. It's a musing on childhood, kinship, instincts, violence and forgiveness. The children of Mandarin Peel serve as metaphors for Australia itself, its exploration of identity, forging relationships, inventing history and future.