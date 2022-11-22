Not Available

In 2013, Idris Elba produced and released "Idris Elba presents mi Mandela", an album inspired by his time researching and portraying Nelson Mandela in "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom". The musical culture of South Africa was a great influence to him, both present day and historically, and connecting to the music Mr. Mandela would have listened to throughout his life was a great aid in Elba’s preparation for the role. Arrangements were made to record the album in South Africa and Mali at the end of 2013, however, sadly just before Elba left, his father, Winston, passed away. While working simultaneously on the album and promoting his film, Elba had BAFTA award-winning director Daniel Vernon document his movements. "Mandela, My Dad and Me" not only documents one man’s struggle in producing his first album, but also his emotional quest to pay a fitting tribute to two inspirational men.