In 1933, after leaving Dogville, Grace Margaret Mulligan sees a slave being punished at a cotton farm called Manderlay. Officially slavery is illegal and Grace stands up against the owners of the farm. She stays with some gangsters in Manderlay and tries to influence the situation. But when harvest time comes Grace sees the social and economic reality of Manderlay.
|Bryce Dallas Howard
|Grace
|Isaach De Bankolé
|Timothy
|Danny Glover
|Wilhelm
|Willem Dafoe
|Grace's Father
|Michaël Abiteboul
|Thomas
|Lauren Bacall
|Mam
View Full Cast >