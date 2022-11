Not Available

Mando Diao play to a packed German crowd on June 3, 2011. Set list : God Knows, Sheepdog, The Band, Song For Aberdeen, Down in the Past, You Can't Steal My Love, Losing My Mind, Mean Street, Long Before Rock 'n' Roll, No More Tears, Gloria, If I Don't Live Today, Then I Might Be Here Tomorrow, Leave Me Be and Dance With Somebody.