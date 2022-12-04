Not Available

Mandragora Officinarum by director and visualist Tiago Pereira is a live video performance based on the fusion of religion, xamanism, and alternative medicine concepts. It unveils different fields of knowledge such as ethno-history, ethno-linguistics and ethno-botanic reinforcing the value of oral narratives, music and rituals in society. This post-cinematic event gathers samples of contemporary music and field recording on collective memory that deeps in dynamic and unconventional aspects of culture. The descriptions collected on popular beliefs, botanic and their contradictions with science and religion are put together with musical narratives aiming at new strings of creative thought that instigate and renovate today’s identity process.