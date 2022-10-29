Not Available

Mandy

  • Drama

Studio

Ealing Studios

London, the early 1950s. Born deaf, Mandy is mute for most of her childhood. As she reaches school age her family itself is in danger of breaking up. Christine (Phylis Calvert), Mandy's mother, has heard of a residential school for the oral education of the deaf. A heart-rending adaptation of Hilda Lewi's novel The Day is Ours, from acclaimed director Alexander Mackendrick, Mandy is an Ealing Studios classic.

Cast

Jack HawkinsDick Searle
Terence MorganHarry Garland
Godfrey TearleMr Garland senior
Mandy MillerMandy Garland
Marjorie FieldingMrs Garland senior
Nancy PriceJane Ellis

