London, the early 1950s. Born deaf, Mandy is mute for most of her childhood. As she reaches school age her family itself is in danger of breaking up. Christine (Phylis Calvert), Mandy's mother, has heard of a residential school for the oral education of the deaf. A heart-rending adaptation of Hilda Lewi's novel The Day is Ours, from acclaimed director Alexander Mackendrick, Mandy is an Ealing Studios classic.