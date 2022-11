Not Available

As a girl in Orlando, Fla., Mandy Moore sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at so many big-time sporting events in the city that she earned the moniker "The National Anthem Girl." Drawing from interviews with the star, her family and her colleagues, this 2000 documentary chronicles Moore's transformation from precocious young trouper at a summer musical-theater camp to voice-over artist for commercials to pop queen to movie actress.