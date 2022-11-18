Not Available

Femdom enthusiast Glenn King brings us more cartoonishly aggressive ladies putting their sexual needs first. Glenn King's Maneaters 4: All Bush Edition! showcases sultry bitches that skip the trend of pussy shaving in favor of a neatly trimmed bush. After a short address to the viewer and a director interview, each fearsome maneater relieves her pent-up desire on a submissive boy-toy. Skinny, gorgeous Jessa Rhodes makes Alec Knight grovel in front of her, spit-clean her black vinyl boot and suck her pretty toes. Grinding her ass in Alec's face, Jessa devours his cock and rides him to orgasm. Tattooed, well-toned Latina beauty Crystal Lopez gets a sweaty workout from gym slave Jack Vegas. Big, voluptuous, tattooed bitch Tori Avano sits on skinny black slave D Snoop's face. Following a nasty interracial fuck, Snoop spurts a hot load on Tori's belly. American-Asian beauty Dana Vespoli uses her ful personality to extract pleasure from beefy black dungeon slave Rob Piper.