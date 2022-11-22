Маневри на петия етаж

Not Available

Three colleagues and devoted friends – Danton, Petar and Andrey – share an office, and not only, on the fifth floor of a socialist industrial research institute from the mid-eighties. Every morning when they come to work they lock the door of the office and, armed with binoculars and great interest, they begin watching the aerobics exercises of a young girl in the nearby building. Suddenly, their tranquil daily round is disturbed - a new director takes over the Institute and decides to develop close scientific partnerships with similar institutes in Japan.