Classic rockers Manfred Mann's Earth Band delivers the goods in this live concert filmed in Moscow in 2000, featuring many of the group's hits such as "The Mighty Quinn," "Blinded by the Light" and "Father of Day, Father of Night." Mann and company prove they still have the chops on other tunes, including "Angels at My Gate," "Davy's on the Road Again," "Demolition Man," "Castles Burning," "Martha's Madman," "Redemption Song" and more.