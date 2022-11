Not Available

The essence of the Manfuck Manifesto isn't about words or diatribes. The heart of it is the act itself: men wholeheartedly grappling with the transcendental mystery and power of man-to-man sex. This film is about embracing and celebrating that mystery and power. Never forget: we know who and what we are through the study of what we do. And the very heart of our identity and our living culture is the Manfuck Manifesto: fuck to live and live to fuck.