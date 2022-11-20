Not Available

This is a fractured tale of Kiwi (Iaroslav Zhalnin), a teen thief with a penchant for driving his motorcycle into traffic, playing video games and turning invisible; Alisa (Vasilisa Petina), a young model whose face is splashed all over city billboards and ads, with whom Kiwi grows fixated; and Alik (Khazizov), a metrosexual writer who roller-skates in his cavernous hard-wood-floored apartment and plucks a drunken Alisa after her fateful encounter with Kiwi. Alik, responding to Alisa’s pleas, eventually confronts the pestering Kiwi; a misunderstanding (did he rape her? did he not?) erupts into violence.