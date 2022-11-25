Manga Kamishibai Itazuratanuki no maki

Not Available

A picture-story showman is reading a story about a Rascal Raccoon on the street to children. A starving raccoon with nowhere to go plots to steal offerings from Mangokuzan Temple, which has a lot of offerings. The raccoon sneaks into the temple. While he is eating bean-paste buns, a child bonze comes. So, the raccoon turns himself into a statue of Buddha. A shortened and revised version of The "Enchanted Kettle". According to The History of Japanese Animation written by Katsunori Yamaguchi and Yasushi Watanabe, the picture-story scene at the beginning of the film and the scene of the raccoon dog dancing at the end were added in this version.