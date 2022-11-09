Manhattan Minutiae

Not Available

A rock & roll romantic comedy centered on an eclectic group of Greenwich Village East residents, led by the intellectual slacker Dex and the passionate Bohemian rock-star-in-the-making, Max. Their grunge chic New York group's divergent backgrounds and views serve to highlight how the pursuit of love, in all its forms and manifestations remains the driving force behind our lives, regardless of age, race, culture, religion or sexual orientation. The journey is punctuated by an original, pulsating soundtrack and live band performances by the all girl group MaxiTit and its faithful lesbian following.