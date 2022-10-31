Manhattan Mixup

Not Available

A homage to screwballs and mistaken identity films like The Great Dictator & North by Northwest, set in 1943. It's Cora Apple's birthday, and she gets surprise she never expected when her sisters (Seedy & Candy) accidentally swap her birthday package for the plans to the Manhattan project. Worse yet, the sisters are mistaken for the three undercover female scientists and get kidnapped by the Nazis. The Apple Sisters use their charm, wit, and dumb luck to escape the Nazis and save the world.