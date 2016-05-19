Manhattan Night

Porter Wren is a Manhattan tabloid writer with an appetite for scandal. On the beat he sells murder, tragedy, and anything that passes for the truth. At home, he is a dedicated husband and father. But when Caroline, a seductive stranger asks him to dig into the unsolved murder of her filmmaker husband Simon, he is drawn into a very nasty case of sexual obsession and blackmail--one that threatens his job, his marriage, and his life.
|Yvonne Strahovski
|Caroline Crowley
|Adrien Brody
|Porter Wren
|Jennifer Beals
|Lisa Wren
|Campbell Scott
|Simon Crowley
|Steven Berkoff
|Hobbs
|Linda Lavin
|Ron
View Full Cast >