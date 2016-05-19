2016

Manhattan Night

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 2016

Studio

DeCubellis Films

Porter Wren is a Manhattan tabloid writer with an appetite for scandal. On the beat he sells murder, tragedy, and anything that passes for the truth. At home, he is a dedicated husband and father. But when Caroline, a seductive stranger asks him to dig into the unsolved murder of her filmmaker husband Simon, he is drawn into a very nasty case of sexual obsession and blackmail--one that threatens his job, his marriage, and his life.

Cast

Yvonne StrahovskiCaroline Crowley
Adrien BrodyPorter Wren
Jennifer BealsLisa Wren
Campbell ScottSimon Crowley
Steven BerkoffHobbs
Linda LavinRon

View Full Cast >

Images