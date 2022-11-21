Manhattan Romance

Not Available

Annette is a young French actress. During her stay in New York to promote her latest film, she meets up with Alex, an Armenian photographer and long time friend. As the week progresses, they become inseparable and spend all of their time with together. They meet different people in New York and draw comparisons and differences with their own views and ideas of love, marriage, friendship and life. They have a special connection, but there is something unspoken between them. They begin to reveal themselves only when Alex photographs Annette throughout New York City. From friends to lovers there is only one step. Their relationship is about to unravel, but is it?