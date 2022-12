Not Available

The film, directed by Gregori J. Martin and co-directed by Darnell Williams, features a cast that includes Ilene Kristen, Forbes March, Aiden Turner, David Fumero, Jill Larson and Alex McCord. Manhattanites follows the lives of a group of people in New York City who are faced with life changing circumstances and decisions over a period of several months. The choices they makes have far reaching consequences on not only them but people they do not even know.