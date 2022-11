Not Available

The perils of sex and drugs are touted -- very emphatically -- in this trippy collection of newsreel footage, educational shorts and other assorted pop culture relics, all pieced together by cult impresario Johnny Legend. Don't miss the silent antimarijuana Western The Weed of Death or the horrific cautionary tales designed to warn young servicemen of the dangers of venereal disease. Liven up the party with this kitschy treat.