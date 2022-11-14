Not Available

Maniac Tales tells the story of Juan, a Mexican illegal immigrant in New York, who is offered a job as a doorman in an old building of the city. It turns out that the screenwriter of "Maniac Tales", a very popular TV series, lives in the building but has disappeared with the script of the last chapter of the season, and a reward is offered to whoever can find that script. Juan decides to look for it, and when he gets into the screenwriter's apartment he finds out that the TV series hides creepy secrets which are related to the building.