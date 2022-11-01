Maniacs Revolt

Not Available

This little self-financed piece is actually very fun to watch. Okay, there are lots of things to be forgiven. Stupid plot, bad acting and goofy effects. But so what? It can be seen that the filmmakers had a good time making this movie,and the certain feel of enthusiasm can be catched. Traces from films like EVIL DEAD by Raimi and lots of b-grade action movies can be found. Making this one only entertaining. The plot is something about an escaped serial killer putting his soul into an innocent who starts killing people with the help of an imbecile clown who wants to conquer the world because clowns are being discriminated everywhere...