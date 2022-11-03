Manic Street Preachers - Louder Than War

Not Available

Full Live concert footage from Karl Marx Theatre, Havana, Cuba and lots of other behind-the-scenes footage. This is the first major live concert in Cuba in 20 years (not since a certain Billy Joel played live there in 1979). Over 100 minutes, including documentary on their concert in Cuba & Tour Diary (30 minutes) Which features, Introduction, Rehearsal, Touching Down, Touring Havana, Press Conference, On The Night, Meeting Castro, Are We Happy, After Show Party & An Invitation.