Manichitrathazhu

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Swargachitra

A young couple, Ganga (Shobana) and Nakulan (Suresh Gopi), arrives at the ancestral home tharavadu called Madampalli of the latter. Hailing from a family that follows tradition and superstitions, Nakulan's uncle Thampi (Nedumudi Venu) objects to the couple's idea of moving into the allegedly haunted mansion, which Nakulan ignores. The couple moves in anyway following which seemingly supernatural events begin to happen.

Cast

ShobanaGanga/Nagavalli
MohanlalDr. Sunny Joseph
Suresh GopiNakulan
Nedumudi VenuThampy
Vinaya PrasadSreedevi
InnocentUnnithan

