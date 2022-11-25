Манифест 2017

Not Available

This is a realistic and terrible story of five participants in the war in Ukraine. The coffins of 30 pieces of silver, like the bribe for the death of a brother. Prosthesis, thrown on the judge's desk, instead of documents. Separatists in power and rampant corruption in the field. Rape in captivity. Prison on false accusations and declared hunger strike to death. Their manifesto, written in blood, carries the last of the remaining people on a wheelchair in Kiev to read it from the Maidan rostrum ... and put the president on the table.