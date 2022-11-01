Not Available

Manila

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Bicycle Pictures

A tribute to filmmakers and National Artists Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernal. In the "Day" segment, Piolo Pacual portrays the role of William, a drug addict who tries to rebuild his sense of self and reconnect with the people around him. For the "Night" segment, Pascual portrays the role of Philip, who works as a bodyguard for a mayor's son. The bodyguard believes that his boss considers him as part of the family but after a shooting incident, he realizes his real worth to his boss. As he struggles to hide, he is slowly consumed by the claws of darkness lurking the city.

Cast

Rosanna RocesCharito
Jay ManaloBarry
Alessandra de RossiAmy
Angelica PanganibanGina
Katherine LunaRio
John LapusMitch

