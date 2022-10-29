Manila in the Claws of Light

Not Available

Poor fisher Julio Madiaga goes to the city to look for his long lost love, Ligaya Paraiso. His search leads to a radical shift in his character - from a naive country boy to an angry young man thirsting for justice. He works in a construction site, gets introduced to unfair labor practices, and becomes acquainted with both cynical and idealistic fellow workers. When he loses his job, he resorts to prostitution. He finally encounters his sweetheart who recounts her own suffering in the hands of an illegal recruiter who set her up for white slavery. A rich, possessive and cruel Chinaman benefactor who sired her a child is now her common-law husband. Julio and Ligaya plot their escape.