Manipulated is a taut Drama, Mystery, Whodunnit with an ensemble cast. Diane Conrad, district attorney, is under extreme pressure to resolve a case that has politicians as well as the local community on edge. The clock is ticking and the stakes and emotions are running high. Can anyone trust what they see or hear? Why is Detective Scott Keating taking the biggest gamble of his career ? With evidence in short supply, and the personal and professional lives of all concerned unraveling, can you believe anything anyone says? It's game on.