Not Available

Manitou's Shoe

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Seven Pictures

Abahachi, Chief of the Apache Indians, and his blood brother Ranger maintain peace and justice in the Wild West. One day, Abahachi needs to take up a credit from the Shoshone Indians to finance his tribe's new saloon. Unfortunately Santa Maria, who sold the saloon, betrays Abahachi, takes the money and leaves. Soon, the Shoshones are on the warpath to get their money back, and Abahachi is forced to organize it quickly.

Cast

Christian TramitzRanger
Sky du MontSanta Maria
Marie BäumerUschi
Rick KavanianDimitri
Hilmi SözerHombre
Irshad PanjatanHäuptling Listiger Lurch

View Full Cast >

Images