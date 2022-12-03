Not Available

Manjal Mahimai (English: Power of Turmeric) is a 1959 Tamil language drama film, produced by D. Madhusudhana Rao under Annapurna Pictures and directed by Adurthi Subba Rao. Starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Savitri in the laed roles and music composed by Master Venu. The film is based on Aasapoorna Devi's Bengali novel Agni Pariksha which was first remade as Telugu movie Mangalya Balam (1958); both the movies are made simultaneously by same banner & director and some of the scenes & artists are same in both versions. It was later remade as Hindi movie Chhoti Si Mulaqat (1967) with slight changes, starring Uttam Kumar, Vyjayanthimala in pivotal roles