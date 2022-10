Not Available

Venkatasamy (Raj Kiran), a helpful villager, comes to the city to spend time with his grandson Tamizh (Vimal), an IT professional whose dream is to settle in the US. Venkatasamy's straight talk and rural practices initially earn him the enmity of Tamizh's neighbors and girlfriend, Karthika (Lakshmi Menon). Eventually, things begin to change and he begins to win hearts. But by the time the city folks realize his value, tragedy strikes...