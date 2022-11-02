Not Available

How far are you willing to go for love? Nine friends decide to vacation in one of the most rural locations in the country in an attempt to end the mourning period of one of their beloved. Krista is dealing with the recent death of her father and relies on Marc for comfort and protection. Unbeknownst to them a tenth member has joined the festivities, but with less joyous ideas in mind. When their friends start dying, Marc and Krista must unravel an old mystery to avoid becoming victims themselves.