Not Available

Nicolas is an ex boxer involved in dirty business in Manly Seduction. His boss wants to him to repay his final debt by rubbing someone out. Nicolas discovers that the victim is Christian, a young athlete he met one torrid afternoon, and fell in love with. Is Nicolas capable of doing it? Or will there be other ways to keep his boss happy? Meanwhile, on the other side of town, Mr. Martin visits his first clients, and discovers that being an insurance man is much more pleasurable than he could ever imagine...